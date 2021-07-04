Fire departments encourage residents to avoid injury, watch professional fireworks shows instead

EUREKA, Mo. – After more than a year of isolation, everyone seems ready to celebrate the Fourth of July. And, of course, fireworks are the norm on this holiday. But serious injuries can and have happened if you’re not careful.

“This year, we’re lucky enough across the metropolitan area to have the community fireworks back in place, so that’s probably the safest thing to do,” said Scott Barthelmass, spokesman for the Eureka Fire Protection District.

And if you do plan on lighting your own fireworks, Barthelmass says you need to be aware of your surroundings.

“Make sure where you’re at there’s nothing combustible. Make sure you’re away from buildings,” he said. “I myself went on two structure fires last year, July 4th and 5th, that were fireworks-related.”

It’s not just the elements people should be concerned about. Personal safety is imperative to avoid serious injuries.

“Eye injuries, burns, we’ve even seen people with homemade fireworks that have lost fingers,” Barthelmass said.

If you’re one of the thousands setting off your own fireworks, Barthlemass’ message is simple.

“It’s Independence Day, so enjoy that and enjoy the fact that we can all get together again for Independence Day, but be safe about it,” he said.