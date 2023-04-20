ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The aftermath of the fire at the old Jamestown Mall left part of it in ruins on Thursday.

The former mall received significant damage after a large blaze broke out around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. When fire crews responded to the fire, thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Part of the roof was missing when FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the abandoned mall.

Fighting the three-alarm fire was difficult for firefighters, said Interim Chief Roger Ellison for the Black Jack Fire Protection District.

“It was tough in the aspect of gaining access, you know,” Ellison said. “Because it’s an abandoned mall, there’s already hazards you know with the walls and roofs you know that aren’t stable inside.”

Two firefighters were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. They were later released.

Community leaders said $12 million in COVID relief funds is being used to demolish the old mall, which will start in about a month.

Shalonda Webb, chairman of the St. Louis County Council, said she wants the eyesore gone.

“I jumped that hurdle and got finances from the state, working with the governor,” Webb said. “Also, urging the county to do the same and matching those funds, and getting a total of $12 million. Six million from the county and 6 million from the state. We are constantly dealing with situations at this mall, when in other areas they started demolition on them. I hope this puts a sense of urgency with the Port Authority and all of that processing in order for us to move forward.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.