ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel. Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices.

The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved. Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure.

Temperatures are expected to dip below zero tonight. Firefighters are typically busy on cold nights after unattended heat sources catch fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.