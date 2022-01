JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Fire heavily damaged a Jefferson County restaurant Monday afternoon.

The fire started at about 4:30 p.m. at Jilly’s Cafe and Steakhouse on Gravois Road in High Ridge. The fire spread from the rear of the building into the attic. The business was closed at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.