ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building.

The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not find anyone inside.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

