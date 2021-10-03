Fire Safety Day in O’Fallon educates families on what to do in emergencies & fires

O’FALLON, Mo. – As part of National Fire Prevention Week, firefighters from the O’Fallon Fire Protection District shared safety tips and important information at their community-wide safety day at the Shops at Laura Hill.

Several fire trucks and other emergency vehicles took over the parking lot there teach the community about fire safety.

“Our daughter was really excited about seeing the fire trucks and seeing all the different things. So obviously fire safety is important,” said Martin Clayes.

Clayes brought 3-year-old Violet to Fire Safety Day in O’Fallon so she knows what to do in case of an emergency.

“We talk about it. I mean, she’s three, so she’s getting to that age. We talk about you know being able to dial 911 and ask for help if there’s ever a situation in the house,” he said.

The tips and lessons go beyond the stop, drop and roll, as you learn what do to if you have a cooking fire.

There were lots of fun activities for kids and families to learn about what first responders do, and what goes into their everyday work.

“I think it’s a great example for them to get up close and meet our county and city fire protectors, and all the helpers that make our city safe,” said Kelly Doherty.

“They’re able to see us in a role where there’s not an emergency first of all. So, they can see us as just human beings, rather than us dressed up in our gear. And we kind of humanize ourselves that way,” said Andy Parrish, OFPD Assistant Chief. “But it’s just important they can kind of take advantage of every resource we have. We have our boat out here, we have our ladder truck, we have our tanker; they’re able to see everything.”

Doherty said she brought her kids so they know what to in case of a fire.

“You never know when a fire can start or why, and you just want to make sure that they know what to do in case something happens,” she said.

This was the first communitywide safety day since the pandemic began.