‘Fire Safety’ proposition fails in Warrenton

WARRENTON, Mo. – Voters in Warrenton, Missouri have once again shot down a proposed tax increase to raise revenue for the local fire department.

Proposition “Fire Safety” failed to pass by a margin of 54.4% to 45.6%. Just over 1,700 votes were cast in total. Had it passed, real estate and personal property taxes within the fire district would have increased by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Warrenton voters have rejected previous attempts at raising funds for the fire district in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and as recently as April 2021.

In a Facebook post, the district said it’s the only department in the area not to receive a voter-approved funding increase.

“However, your Warrenton Firefighters will continue to give you the best protection possible, we will continue to serve you past your expectations and we will continue to improve this community together with the ones that support us,” the post says.