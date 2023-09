ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters put out four small fires in a vacant building in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis overnight.

Someone set an old mattress, a pallet, and other materials on fire in four different areas of the building on south Grand Boulevard Near Meramec Street. That was just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s the same building where a 29-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon.