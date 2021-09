ST. LOUIS – A family escaped a fire in their home early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 1:30 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood on Minnesota Avenue near Itaska Street.

Neighbors said they heard small explosions before the fire started.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.