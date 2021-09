ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house in Des Peres Tuesday night.

The fire started just before 11:30 p.m. on Breeze Ridge Drive. It started in the garage and spread to the second floor.

A smoke detector woke the family inside, and everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

