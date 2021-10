DE SOTO, Mo.– A fire truck hit its own firehouse this morning. It happened at a firehouse for the rural De Soto Fire Protection District.

The crash happened when firefighters were moving a truck so it could be cleaned and inspected.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox was over the area this afternoon. You could see one of the garage door areas is boarded up.

It’s not clear what the extent of the damage is to the fire truck. There were no injuries.