Fire Tuesday morning at historic church in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – Fire damaged a historic church in the Central West End at about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The former Second Baptist Church is on Kingshighway and McPherson. Firefighters contained flames to the steeple.

The church was in the process of being converted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Cultural Arts, Entertainment, and Gospel Research Center.

