ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People across the Midwest saw the night light up on November 8, 2022. Videos show a bright object moving across the dark sky around 10:00 p.m.

More than 100 reports were sent to the American Meteor Society from Wisconsin to Tennessee. One report came from Chesterfield, MO. NASA also captured an object streaking across the sky from an automatic camera at around the same time.

Mitchell Myers told WANE-TV that video of the object was caught his vehicle’s dash cam as it drove through Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was driving at around 10:03 p.m. when he saw what appeared to be a bright meteor flash across the south sky.

No word yet on whether this was officially a meteor.