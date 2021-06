ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis firefighter is in the hospital recovering from smoke inhalation after battling a fire in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Monday night.

The firefighter was battling a fire in a vacant building on Ridge Avenue at Hamilton Avenue just before midnight.

Firefighters evacuated everyone from a building next door as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

5900 block of Ridge Ave St Louis Missouri—- 1 firefighter injured while battling house fire pic.twitter.com/6ZA89gwCrC — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 29, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.