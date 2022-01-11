Firefighter injured while battling south St. Louis blaze

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis City firefighter was injured Monday night while fighting a fire in south St. Louis.

The blaze went up at about 11 p.m. on Missouri Avenue and Chippewa Street. No one was in the building. The firefighter was hurt after they slipped and fell on the ice. Firefighters went inside to put out the fire, but they had to leave the building for safety reasons.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of that fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.