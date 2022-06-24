EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two vacant homes were caught on fire in East St. Louis Friday morning.

The fire took place in one of the empty properties on the 500 block of Alexander Place and spread to the abandoned one next door.

The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage to both homes. It took firefighters around four hours to get the fire under control.

According to authorities, both properties were a total loss.

The East St Louis fire chief said the fire seems suspicious.

“We can say it was suspicious due to the fact that a vacant home just don’t catch on fire by themselves,” said Fire Chief Jason Blackmon. “So, maybe someone was squatting or done some things or maybe someone set it on fire. But no one was there, no injuries or anything, just two vacant structures.”

The case of the fire remains under investigation and no one was injured.