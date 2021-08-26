Firefighters bike through STL on their way to NYC for 9/11’s 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS – To honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, firefighters are biking for 42 days from LA to NYC. The firefighters hit the halfway point in St. Louis Thursday morning.

Fire Velo is a fire service-based cycling club. This ride honors those who died in the attack on the World Trade Center and those who have since died due to complications from serving at that site on 9/11 and the days and weeks that followed.

“We all know that 343 firefighters died and what we say now is 343 and counting because a lot of those guys that were on the pile are now dying,” one firefighter who is cycling to ground zero said.

Firefighters from all over the country gathered in LA on August 1 to begin the ride.

Jim Lydon from San Diego was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and he is now a cancer survivor. He said Fire Velo focuses a lot on cancer awareness and cancer prevention in the fire service, so it just made sense for him to get involved.

“By the numbers, firefighters have a much higher rate of cancers than the general public,” retired Ventura County California firefighter Steve Winter said.

Lydon retired from firefighting in July 2021 and decided to do the entire journey instead of just part of it.

The trip is 3,300. The men are currently in an eight-day stretch of their trip without a rest day. There are six rest days built into their trip.

The cyclists will ride to Effingham, Illinois Thursday.

Click here to donate and learn more about their ride.