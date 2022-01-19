Firefighters block Tesson Ferry Road to fight south St. Louis County fire

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Firefighters have closed both directions of the 13,000 block of Tesson Ferry Road to traffic to battle a fire. The fire is located at Mack’s Tires in south St. Louis County.

Two fire departments have been called to help put it out. Black smoke can be seen rising from the business. Firefighters are filling the street with vehicles and hoses. Some of the first responders are on ladders to help spray water on the blase.

It appears that firefighters have the fire under control. But, the smoke can be seen rising from the building for miles.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. We do not yet know of anyone was injured during the fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.