WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Firefighters from several departments were called to the 300 block of Papin at around 10 a.m. to battle a house fire Friday. One person was injured during the fire.

The fire appears to be out now. Firefighters can be seen on the home’s front lawn packing up their equipment at around 11:30 a.m. They came from Webster, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Crestwood, Brentwood, Maplewood, University City, and Fenton.

The cause of the fire is not clear and the identity of the injured person and the extent of their injuries has not been released by local law enforcement. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.