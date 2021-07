ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Fourth of July fireworks went awry when four homes were damaged from two fires in St. Charles County Sunday night and into Monday morning.

O'Fallon Fire Protection District Chief Tom Vineyard said three home fires happened around the same time, which damaged five homes in total.

Officials said four of the five house fires were caused by fireworks, it's not clear the cause of the fifth home damaged.

Since the fires happened all around the same time, it stretched resources "extremely thin," Vineyard said.

"The Fourth of July night was extremely busy for us, in fact, it was really busy for the entire St. Charles County, multiple structure fires," he said.