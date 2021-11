ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders are at the intersection of South Broadway at Marceau in south St. Louis. Flames can be seen rising from a Jeep.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire and the situation appears to be under control. It is not clear how it started or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more details as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.