ST. LOUIS – Intense flames forced St. Louis firefighters to evacuate while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. in a vacant home along Minnesota Avenue at Marceau Street in south St. Louis. All firefighters made it out safely.

