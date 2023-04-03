ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Firefighters from the Affton and Lemay Fire Protection Districts responded to a fire on Union Road Monday night. The resident living inside the home reported hearing an explosion and a fire.

Lemay Fire Protection District Lt. Jason Brice said when firefighters arrived, there were flames coming out of two sides of the home. He said entry into the home became a challenge due to hoarder-like conditions.

Firefighters were able to gain entry through a window and extinguish the fire, which appeared to start somewhere in the rear of the building. Brice said it was too soon to know what may have caused the fire to start.

The one resident living at the home was able to escape and was treated on the scene.