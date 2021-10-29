Firefighters return to hazardous Jennings fire after it restarts

JENNINGS, Mo. – It appears that the fire at an abandoned bowling ball factory has restarted. St. Louis County Police Captain Norman Mann is telling people to avoid the areas near McLaran, Xograph, and Hord Avenues, plus Lucas and Hunt Road.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by around 5:00 pm Thursday. More than a dozen area fire departments responded to a large warehouse fire. They were called to the area at around 11:00 am and fought it for hours. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Jennings issued a “State of Emergency” Thursday and some homes and businesses were evacuated because residual chemicals may be burning. The Jennings School District was given a “shelter in place” order.

The Hazardous Materials team was called to help with the situation. They have been called to the area over the last few weeks for other calls about hazardous materials.