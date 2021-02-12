Firefighters to help operate vaccination clinic

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Pattonville firefighters will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

Many of the first responders have the exact skills needed.

“Giving shots is pretty much just like another day at the office for us,” Pattonville firefighter Keith Robinson said.

Firefighters have volunteered to set up the vaccination clinic and man it on their days off.

“We’ve always done whatever it takes for the community,” firefighter Jeff Kempwerth said. “Right now, it’s taken us to come out and vaccinate the public so they can be safe again.”

Assistant Chief Kevin Stuhlman is in charge of the project. He has a personal reason for getting involved. His co-worker’s brother died from COVID.

“I know it hit him hard and it kind of opened my eyes and said, ‘We need to get this done,’” Stuhlman said.

Thirty-eight firefighters have volunteered, more than half the force.

Firefighter Robinson said, “It’s our duty as a firefighter and paramedic to pretty much contribute to helping out.”

The vaccine is stored in a secure yet undisclosed location. It’s kept in a refrigerator. When stored long term the temperature has to remain at 70 below zero. Five days before the clinic opens the vaccine can be moved to refrigerators which have digital data loggers that keep the temperature constant.

“They can alarm, they alarm to our phone if the temperatures start to rise,” Stuhlman said.

The firefighters to vaccinate 288 people who have an appointment.

“These clinics are no walk-ins available. This is strictly by appointment only,” Stuhlman said.

At least four other departments in the county will set up and operate vaccine clinics – Eureka, Mehlville, Richmond Heights, and Affton.