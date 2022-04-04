ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A firetruck was stolen from the Park Hills Fire Department early Monday morning.

The department wrote in a Facebook post that the theft of a 1986 red Chevy brush truck happened just before 5 a.m. It was last seen on Front Street headed towards Highway 32.

The department also said the vehicle has a light bar installed but it is not hooked up. Both doors of the truck have Park Hills Fire and Rescue on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 911 center at 573-431-3131.