Firework stands expect high sales for at-home Fourth of July celebrations

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – Many community firework shows around the state are canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, people are still planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

Due to the annual community firework shows being canceled, a firework stand in Cottleville, Mo. is expecting sales to skyrocket for back yard celebrations.

Brent Kreder with Fireworks City in Cottleville opened his tent over the Father’s Day weekend. Fireworks City has been in business for 50 years and has 80 locations throughout Missouri.

“With all the cancelations of all the firework shows we are expecting firework sales to be higher this year,” Kreder said.

Kreder said he’s prepared for the expected crowds.

“Fireworks City ordered our fireworks early and got them in at Winter. I heard others are struggling to get their products in.”

As customers shop at Fireworks City employees said they will make sure customers feel safe by following CDC guidelines.

“Customers are more than welcome to wear masks. We offered gloves and asked that people are six- feet apart. It’s open-air so, with the breeze, we are not in an enclosed environment.”

Each city has its own fireworks laws. Check with your local authorities first and always use safety precautions.