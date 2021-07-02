Fireworks in Kansas City: Where to see shows in the metro this 4th of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to smolder in 2021, but a majority of fireworks displays have returned for this 4th of July.

A couple popular shows will remain dark after organizers canceled earlier this year. That includes Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, and Legacy Blast at Legacy Park in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

However, a much longer list shows which shows are lighting off on the 4th. That includes the massive RiverFest celebration at Berkley Riverfront Park, which organizers announced just two weeks before the holiday.

Instagram blog KC Local Events posted a list of fireworks displays around the Kansas City metro. The list includes the following:

Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City: Event starts at 3 p.m., fireworks at dusk

National WWI Museum and Memorial, Kansas City on Saturday, July 3: Event starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks after dusk.

Blue Springs South High School, Missouri: Event starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Corporate Woods in Overland Park, Kansas: Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Downtown Parkville, Missouri.: Event starts at 10 a.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Kelly Murphy Park, Bonner Springs on Thursday, July 1: Event starts at 8:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Leawood City Park, Kansas: Event starts at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Pierson Park in Kansas City, Kansas: Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.