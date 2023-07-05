ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – There are calls for tighter fireworks restrictions and perhaps a complete ban after a deadly fire in unincorporated St. Charles County with fireworks as a suspected cause just after the Fourth of July had ended.

Fourth of July fireworks are allowed until 11:00 p.m. in that part of the county. About an hour later, a fire erupted on Arlington Drive, killing 49-year-old resident Steve Koelling.

“It was so hard to look at,” said Kaitlynn Feeney, a neighbor.

She tried to console Koelling’s 12-year-old daughter, who was the first to discover the fire.

“One of the occupants of the home was alerted to the fire by the sounds of crackling in the garage and the smell of smoke,” said Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen for the Central County Fire & Rescue. “That occupant then alerted everybody else. The three occupants that were able to get out (of the house safely) went together in one direction. The one who is deceased, unfortunately, went in a different direction.”

Koelling went into the garage, perhaps to fight the fire, neighbors said.

Feeney said his wife and daughter were outside, calling him through the flames with her mom.

“Like ‘dad (or) Steve! Get out of there!’” she said. “Obviously, I don’t know what it’s like to lose a dad or a husband. It was hard for them. It was hard for me to watch that with them.”

An investigator with the state fire marshal’s office has yet to officially identify the cause. Authorities said evidence suggested fireworks as a possibility. Remnants of spent fireworks were scattered throughout the neighborhood, from sidewalks to rooftops.

Francis Ott, who lives several blocks from the fire scene, said he heard fireworks after 2:00 a.m., hours after the fire.

“I was in bed, and they woke me up,” he said. “They were falling from off in all directions, they were falling down. That’s stuff is powerful that it goes a long way…depending upon what the outcome is in the investigation, if it is in fact, fireworks, I think we need to take a second look at our fireworks regulations here in St. Charles County…someone’s joy in celebrating doesn’t equal a life that was lost unnecessarily.”

Days earlier, Koelling had reposted a St. Charles County video reminder on social media of the various fireworks restrictions in St. Charles County, depending on the municipality.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he was open to revisiting the fireworks ordinance for the unincorporated county if the county council wanted to do so.