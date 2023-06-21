ST. LOUIS – The Fourth of July is right around the corner. It’s a holiday that’s hard to celebrate without fireworks, whether you plan to shoot them off or simply enjoy a show.

With the start of summer, Missouri’s retail fireworks season has officially arrived. From June 20-July 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety allows more than 1,500 seasonal retailers to sell consumer fireworks to the public.

Although fireworks sales are just getting started, that doesn’t mean you can shoot them off just anytime or anywhere. For many counties in the St. Louis metro, there are restrictions on when, where and how you can shoot off fireworks.

Before you celebrate summer and the Fourth of July, keep these restrictions in mind and know which numbers to contact to report illegal fireworks.

St. Louis City

Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis city limits. Violations could mean up to 90 days in jail or $500 in fines.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s non-emergency line at 314-231-1212.

St. Louis County

It is illegal to purchase or shoot off fireworks unless you have a permit. Those would need to be acquired 10 days prior to the planned fireworks display, per county ordinance.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the non-911 number of your nearest law enforcement agency within St. Louis County. For assistance in unincorporated St. Louis County, contact the non-emergency number at 636-529-8210.

St. Charles County

It is illegal to sell or shoot off personal fireworks in St. Peters. To report illegal fireworks, contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Franklin County

It is illegal to shoot off personal fireworks in New Haven, Pacific, Sullivan and Washington. To report illegal fireworks, contact the law enforcement agencies for each of those cities.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county under Missouri state laws.

Jefferson County

Fireworks are only legal in Arnold from noon to 10 p.m. from June 25-June 30, from noon to 11 p.m. from July 1-July 3 and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are only legal in Festus from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July. To report illegal fireworks, contact Arnold’s non-emergency number at 636-937-5184.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county under Missouri state laws.

Lincoln County

Fireworks are only legal in Troy from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. To report illegal fireworks, contact the Troy Police Department’s non-emergency number at 636-528-4725.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county under Missouri state laws.

State of Missouri

Large fireworks displays require a permit in the state of Missouri. A permit is required for anything with more than .025 grains of explosive. This is typically anything larger than matches, toy pistols, toy canons, party poppers, etc. Some cities in the region limit the use of fireworks.

State of Illinois (and Metro East)

Illinois is one of three states where individuals can strictly use wire, wood stick sparklers, and novelty items. Handheld fireworks, bottle rockets, firecrackers and torpedoes are among those prohibited by state law. See the full list of approved and prohibited fireworks here. A map of all registered Illinois retailers is here.

Illinois law bans the sale, possession, and use of all “Consumer Fireworks,” and those caught violating it could get up to a year in prison along with a $2,500 fine.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the non-911 number of your nearest law enforcement agency in the Metro East.

Also…

For counties and cities in which fireworks are legal, officials are asking the public to only call 911 if it is an emergency or if someone is injured.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety is also advising of many steps to consider to safely purchase and handle fireworks.

Know of any other restrictions? Please email KTVIWeb@nexstar.tv.