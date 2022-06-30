Crowd of People Watching a Colorful Fireworks Display for New Years or Fourth of July Celebration Event, Horizontal

ST. LOUIS – The Fourth of July weekend is almost here! It’s a holiday many like to celebrate with fireworks, but that doesn’t mean you can set them off just anywhere in the St. Louis region.

For many counties, there are restrictions on when, where and how you can shoot off fireworks. Illinois is more restrictive than Missouri on the use of fireworks over Independence Day weekend as well.

Before you celebrate the Fourth of July, keep these restrictions in mind and know which numbers to contact to report illegal fireworks.

St. Louis City

Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis city limits. Violations could mean up to 90 days in jail or $500 in fines.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s non-emergency line at 314-231-1212.

St. Louis County

It is illegal to purchase or shoot off fireworks unless you have a permit. Those would need to be acquired 10 days prior to the planned fireworks display, per county ordinance.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the non-911 number of your nearest law enforcement agency within St. Louis County. For assistance in unincorporated St. Louis County, contact the non-emergency number at 636-529-8210.

Illinois

Illinois is one of three states where individuals can strictly use wire, wood stick sparklers and novelty items. Handheld fireworks, bottle rockets, firecrackers and torpedoes are among those prohibited by state law. For a closer look at Illinois’ state laws on fireworks, click here.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the non-911 number of your nearest law enforcement agency in the Metro East.

St. Charles County

It is illegal to sell or shoot off personal fireworks in St. Peters. To report illegal fireworks, contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 5.

Franklin County

It is illegal to shoot off personal fireworks in New Haven, Pacific, Sullivan and Washington. To report illegal fireworks, contact the law enforcement agencies for each of those cities.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county under Missouri state laws.

Jefferson County

Fireworks are only legal in Arnold from noon to 11 p.m. from July 1-3 and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are only legal in Festus from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the fourth of July. To report illegal fireworks, contact Arnold’s non-emergency number at 636-937-5184.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county under Missouri state laws.

Lincoln County

Fireworks are only legal in Troy from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. To report illegal fireworks, contact the Troy Police Department’s non-emergency number at 636-528-4725.

Unless an ordinance states otherwise, fireworks are allowed elsewhere in the county under Missouri state laws.

Counties and cities are asking the public to only call 911 if it is an emergency or if someone is injured.

Know of any other restrictions? Please email KTVIWeb@nexstar.tv.