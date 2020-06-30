Fireworks will go off as planned in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – Many 4th of July festivities are canceled but a few fireworks displays will still go off. Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was in St. Charles where city officials say the show will go on as planned but with CDC guidelines in place.
by: Kelley HoskinsPosted: / Updated:
ST. CHARLES, MO – Many 4th of July festivities are canceled but a few fireworks displays will still go off. Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was in St. Charles where city officials say the show will go on as planned but with CDC guidelines in place.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.