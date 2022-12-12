JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A shopper at a local Schnucks store claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s Red Hot Cash game.

The winning scratchers ticket was purchased at the Schnucks Market at 3430 S. Grand Boulevard.

“Something told me to try my luck with the new ticket,” the player said.

At first, the player thought she’d won a smaller prize.

“I looked over at my mom and was like, ‘Oh my God, Mom. I just won $5,000,’” she said. “She thought I was joking.”

However, the player had only scratched off part of her ticket. She finished scratching the ticket and realized her six-figure triumph.

“I just cried,” she said.

The player said she plans on helping out family members financially this holiday season.

Red Hot Cash is a $5 scratchers game with over $12.7 million in unclaimed, including three additional $100,000 top prizes.