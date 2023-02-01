ST. LOUIS — Do you need assistance with your financial management? At its new North St. Louis branch in the hub, a community resource center in the Jeff VanderLou area, First Bank conducts financial literacy classes.

This month we are offering lessons every Wednesday, with a makeup class on Monday, February 27th. If you attend four sessions, you will receive a checking account with a $100 starting balance. Courses begin today at six o’clock with a lesson on budgeting.

The following week, learn about credit and how to use credit cards safely. On February 15th, On the 22nd, there will be a credit fair. Participants receive a one-on-one credit assessment to assess their credit score, as well as personalized advice.