ST. LOUIS – For the first time in Missouri, a Black woman will join the Missouri Supreme Court.

Judge Robin Ransom will be sworn in on Tuesday. Governor Mike Parson appointed her last year.

Ransom was a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis. She previously worked for the St. Louis County Public Defender’s Office. She also worked for the County Prosecutor’s Office.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.