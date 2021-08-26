First-degree murder charge filed in death of Missouri 4-year-old

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a woman on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Quatavia Givens was initially charged with second-degree murder after Darnell Gray died while she was babysitting him in October 2018 in Jefferson City.

A grand jury on Wednesday returned the indictment on first-degree murder, child abuse or neglect, endangering the welfare of a child, and abandonment of a corpse.

Givens reported the boy missing and said he might have been abducted. His body was found a week later and an autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma.

Givens was arrested in St. Charles Wednesday and is now jailed in Cole County.