First-degree murder charge filed in death of Missouri 4-year-old

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Darnell Gray

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a woman on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Quatavia Givens was initially charged with second-degree murder after Darnell Gray died while she was babysitting him in October 2018 in Jefferson City.

A grand jury on Wednesday returned the indictment on first-degree murder, child abuse or neglect, endangering the welfare of a child, and abandonment of a corpse.

Givens reported the boy missing and said he might have been abducted. His body was found a week later and an autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma.

Givens was arrested in St. Charles Wednesday and is now jailed in Cole County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News