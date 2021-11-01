First frost of the season may arrive this week

ST. LOUIS – The first official frost of the season could arrive as early as this week in St. Louis and surrounding counties.

Below-freezing temperatures may result in a hard freeze for a portion of the area Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Low temperatures this week will range from 26 degrees to 38 degrees, the NWS tweeted. Meteorologists expect the coldest mornings to be Wednesday and Thursday when most of the area sees temps in the upper 20s.