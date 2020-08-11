First-grader starts foundation to help feed the homeless downtown

KIRKWOOD, MO – Paris Williams is only 6 years old and already on a mission to save the world starting with the homeless right here in St. Louis through her very own nonprofit organization called Paris Cares Foundation.

Her inspiration for such acts of kindness? The children’s book “One Boy’s Magic” by Cari Chadwick Deal.

“She was reading books at school about giving and she came home one day, and she was like, ‘I want to give back to the homeless. What can we do to help the homeless?'” said her mother Alicia Marshall. “We kind of brainstormed some ideas and we came up making care packages.”

Paris and her parents have delivered over 500 care packages filled with food, drinks, and other essential items to the homeless downtown through non-contact drop-off. Her parents helped gather the goods, but Paris took it upon herself to fill each package and put a personal note or drawing on each of the bags she calls Paris Care Packages.

She may just be entering the first grade, but this little girl is full of big dreams. On top of feeding the homeless, she has donated at least 250 meals to essential workers in the area and plans to do more. She would like to hold a hot-food drive for the homeless this Thanksgiving and raise money to buy toys for children in need this Christmas.

“It makes me really proud because with everything that’s going on in the world this small child who is entering first grade has such a big heart. She wants to give. She wants to help others,” said Marshall.

As a parent, it’s your job to teach your children, but Marshall can’t believe how much her 6-year-old has taught her in just a few short months. Paris may be the driving force behind this whole operation, but her parents have stepped up for her on the back end of things.

The paperwork for Paris Cares Foundation will be approved any day now, and while they wait, the work continues. Paris has started a fundraiser selling t-shirts and masks to help raise money in support of her mission.

You can directly donate to Paris Cares Foundation or purchase a t-shirt or mask from her Bonfire account. All of the proceeds will help Paris feed the homeless.