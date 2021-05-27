First Night at the Zoo sleepover of the season is tonight

ST. LOUIS – Guests can have a sleepover at the zoo Thursday night.
This is the first of four limited-attendance events for adults 21 and up.
In addition to enjoying the animal exhibits, attendees will receive two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops.
Tickets are $25 for Zoo members and $30 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Additional Night at the Zoo events are scheduled for June 17, July 15, and August 12.
