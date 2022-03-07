First of its kind Build-A-Bear Adventure opens in Chesterfield this month

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Build-A-Bear Adventure will be available only in Chesterfield later this month.

The new space includes a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, Fun Zone arcade room, selfie rooms, and private party rooms.

There are multiple packages to choose from. Pizza, cake, face painting, and visits from Blud-A-Bear mascots are also available.

“As we are able to gather and celebrate together again, we wanted to create a one of a kind space for family, friends, and co-workers to visit and make memories to last a lifetime! Build-A-Bear Adventure is the ultimate party destination and brings the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to life in a new and exciting way. We are thrilled to open this new, innovative experience for the first time in St. Louis, just like the original Build-A-Bear Workshop 25 years ago,” Build-A-Bear Workshop Chief Operations & Experience Officer Chris Hurt said.

The adventure opens on March 21 at 17353 Edison Avenue.