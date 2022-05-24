ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis area has a new, all-natural destination for water recreation. It’s called the Dardenne Creek Blueway and it’s located in St. Charles County.

“I hope they just appreciate the scenery. I hope they appreciate the opportunity to exercise in the fresh air…on clean water,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

The Blueway has taken three years and a healthy dose of patience and hard work to complete, and it will open to the public this Friday.

A “blueway” is a network of approved and branded multi-activity recreational trails, closely linked with water, which also provides access to other activities and experiences. The Dardenne Creek Blueway checks all the boxes according to St. Peter’s Mayor Len Pagano.

“It’s not only cool…It’s awesome! Try and think about this, we are the only county in the whole state of Missouri that offers this,” said Pagano. “You’ll probably see as many as 25,000 people utilizing the Dardenne Blueway.”

Getting the project to this point has not been all smooth sailing. There have been troubled waters along the way to opening day. So much trash, so many downed trees, that a herculean effort was needed to get the creek open to boaters.

Now, kayakers and canoeists can go non-stop from 370 Lakeside Park in St. Peters to Riverside Landing in St. Charles, a total distance of 3.5 miles, through lush landscapes and natural beauty.

“The last time we were out here we saw a lot of eagles. In the right time of year, I think people will come down here, not only to canoe and kayak, but to see the eagles,” added Ehlmann.

There are several more phases to the project, which will eventually link Riverside Landing Park with Bluebird Meadow Park along Interstate 64. In addition to kayak rental, outdoor enthusiasts will find a brand-new RV campground at Riverside Landing Park, and reservations are now open!

For more information, visit stccparks.org or visit the St. Charles County Parks page on Facebook.