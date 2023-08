ST. LOUIS – St. Louis law enforcement, first responders, and military personnel will undergo counterterrorism training Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ‘Readiness Lab’ is a private group that handles emergency response. They train for situations involving guns, chemical, and nuclear threats.

They also have courses in evacuation, medical response, and notifying civilians of an emergency. The counterterrorism training will be conducted at the St. Charles Convention Center, Busch Stadium, and Top Golf.