ST. LOUIS — First responders are in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood for a multi-vehicle crash that has likely injured several people. The collision happened at Page Boulevard & Hamilton Avenue Monday afternoon.

The crash involves a Tesla, a truck, and a sedan. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A witness tells FOX 2 reporter Mallory Thomas that he saw two cars racing just before the crash.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is over the scene. People are surrounding the intersection. Several ambulances, firetrucks, and police cars are parked in the roadway. They are blocking traffic until the wreckage can be cleared.

Officers and EMS workers are working to clear the scene. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.