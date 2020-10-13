First responders group, Overland business present fundraiser check to family of slain St. Louis police officer

OVERLAND, Mo. – A big check from a community with big hearts.

An Overland business and non-profit are working with first responders to help the family of a fallen St. Louis police officer.

“It’s one thing to lose your spouse but another thing to lose that second source of income,” said April Cayce, founder of Rebound 911, a first responder non-profit group. “Even with life insurance and things, having three children – that money does not last long.”

Rebound 911 partnered with Mattingly Embroidery in Overland to sell t-shirts and hold a BBQ fundraiser for Officer Tamarris Bohannan, who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, August 30.

“Right after Tamarris was killed, we decided we would collaborate with Rebound 911 and produce a fundraiser; and we had a barbecue the weekend of Labor Day and we sold t-shirts and BBQ and the lines were tremendous,” said Dorris Finnegan, co-owner of Mattingly’s Embroidery.

So much so that they sold out of the $25 shirts, with the funds to benefit the Bohannan family. The group is taking another round of orders on the shirts.

“We’re there for them emotionally, spiritually and it just encompasses the officer’s life,” said Byron ‘Sarge’ Watson, chaplain for the St. Louis County Police Department. “Not only their professional life but we also assist with the children. You name it we got it from top to bottom.”

On Tuesday afternoon, they presented a check Officer Bohannan’s widow, Alexis, and his father, Al.

“Acts of kindness come from the heart and when people show it, it’s just a warm, beautiful feeling,” Al Bohannon said. “But to see that we still have people in our communities and in our country that still care and love and can still show it without being afraid, it is a beautiful thing.”