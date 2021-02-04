Man in custody after woman and two children are murdered inside south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders were called to the 4100 block of South Grand at around 7:00 am Thursday to investigate a report of a shooting.

They found the bodies of a woman in her 30s and two children. The girls were around seven and one-year-old. Chief John Hayden says the scene inside the building is, “disturbing.”

On Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Department said a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Police say that this is not a murder-suicide. They are investigating it as a homicide.

After the suspect was taken into custody, FOX 2 talked with the victims’ family, who believe the suspect in custody knew the victims.

Family members identify the victims as 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill, 7-year-old Journey Walker, and one-year-old Jakari Walker. They tell us Kanisha was happy, fun-loving, and a great mom while the children were beautiful.

All had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene on South Grand Boulevard near Meramec street.

Across the street from the home are a few businesses and a bank. Kanisha’s sister Andrea said immediately after realizing this was a homicide police went to all of those businesses including the bank to collect surveillance footage.

She also says the neighbors have a ring doorbell camera with possible evidence. They are asking the realtor for that footage.

Andrea said her sister and nieces were all shot in the bedroom. The room now filled with blood is an image she can’t get out of her head.

“What I just saw is what you see in the movies, like they were laying down in the bed and he straight shot them,” Andrea said.

Police aren’t saying if they have a motive for the shooting. Andrea says the family believes this stems from a domestic situation.

Andrea also said Kanisha’s gun and phone were missing from the home.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Correction: An initial headline in this report stated that the shooting happened near Carondelet Park. The shooting happened in the Dutchtown neighborhood.