3 officers taken to hospital after crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three police officers were taken to a local hospital late Thursday morning following a crash in north St. Louis County.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, an unmarked vehicle crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of W. Florissant and McLaran avenues in the Country Club Hills municipality.

Police from St. Louis City and County and local fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash. The officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash. That driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.