O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Fire Protection District saved a dog stuck in a pipe earlier this month.

First responders were called to the 2100 block of Meadow Pointe Drive for an unknown EMS call on Saturday, September 3. When they arrived they found a dog stuck in a pipe in the ground.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District and the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department also assisted with the rescue.