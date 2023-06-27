POTOSI, Mo. — First responders are searching for two boys who left home Monday night. Several fire departments are working on the search. They are using drones to look for the children along Duncan Road, just east of Route F.

The children live in the area and left around 8 p.m. Officers do not believe that the 9-year-old and 12-year-old are in immediate danger. They would like to find them before the heat settles in today.

Police say that this is the third time these two have run away in the recently.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.