First responders to issue water safety warning today

ST. LOUIS – Local first responders will issue a warning about water safety Monday afternoon.

That comes after at least six people drowned in just the past week.

Officials in Jefferson County confirmed that Michael Lewis, 25, of Granite City drowned on Thursday, June 17 at Rockford Beach on the Big River.

A 14-year-old boy drowned last week in Creve Coeur Lake in Maryland Heights.

The most recent drowning was an 82-year-old man who was in a canoe when he was swept into a root wad on the Current River in southeast Missouri.

First responders warn swimmers and boaters about the strong currents and urge everyone to wear a life jacket.