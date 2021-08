FESTUS, Mo. – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting a first responders parade today in Festus. Bentley Williams lost his parents and his four-month-old brother in a crash in April. The other driver is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Bentley turns five years old today and wants to grow up to be a police officer. Mothers Against Drunk Driving has organized a first responders parade for Bentley’s birthday. It starts at 4:30 pm today at Crites Memorial Park.